videoDetails

’Waqf Board Bill doesn’t take but give rights’, says Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha

| Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Waqf Board Bill 2024: Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has introduced two important bills related to amendment in the Waqf Board Act in the Lok Sabha today. As soon as the amendment bill in the Waqf Board Act was introduced, uproar started in the Lok Sabha.