War on BJP- Delhi Congress welcomes CBI-ED action on Manish Sisodia

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party organized a mega rally against the central government's ordinance. In this rally, Kapil Sibal said that all parties should unite against the Modi government. BJP spokesperson Shahnaz Poonawalla while replying to Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said that Delhi Congress has welcomed the action of CBI-ED on Manish Sisodia, do you deny it.

