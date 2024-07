videoDetails

Warrant issued against 2 MLAs in Railway Paper Leak Case

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

Railway Recruitment Exam: Warrant has been issued against 2 MLAs of UP. This warrant has been issued regarding the Railway Recruitment Examination. Let us tell you that the names of SBSP MLA Bedi Ram and MLA Vipul Dubey are also included in these.