Was the conspiracy from Ayodhya to Godhra deep-rooted?

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 06:36 PM IST

Big Reveal On Godhra Riots: On the morning of 27 February 2002, Sabarmati Express coach S6 was set on fire at Godhra station, in which 59 kar sevaks were burnt to death. After which communal riots broke out in Gujarat. Sabarmati Express had just left Godhra station when someone stopped the train by pulling the chain and then after stone pelting, one of the train coaches was set on fire. Sabarmati Express started its journey from Muzaffarpur and was going to Ahmedabad. At least 2000 kar sevaks boarded the train from Ayodhya to participate in the Purnahuti on the call of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. This yagya was a part of the Ram Mandir construction program. The army had to be called to control the situation. FIR was registered against 1,500 people in this case.