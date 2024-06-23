videoDetails

Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:38 AM IST

DNA: After Bihar, the strings of NEET paper leak case are now seen connecting to Jharkhand. If sources are to be believed, the NEET paper was leaked from a center in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. This information has come to light on the basis of the burnt question paper found in Patna. Sikandar Yadavendra, arrested in this case, has confessed to the police that he had dealt with the paper for 30 to 32 lakh rupees. After this, he sold the paper to 4 candidates for 40-40 lakh rupees. Now, the government has taken a big action in this case and removed the chairman of NTA.