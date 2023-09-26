trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667265
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
India-Canada Stand Off: Amidst the India-Canada tension, many big revelations are being made in the NIA charge sheet. NIA has made 10 big revelations on Hardeep Nijjar and Arshdeep Dalla. The Interpol notice against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh has been issued at a time when diplomatic tension is going on between India and Canada in the case of the murder of separatist Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has accused India of killing Nijjar under the pressure of its domestic politics, to which India has given a befitting reply by strongly denying it.
