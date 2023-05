videoDetails

WATCH: After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Loses Cool At Airport; Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

After a recent video of Salman Khan not being comfortable with a fan trying to shake hands with him at the airport, a new clipping of otherwise cool and composed Shah Rukh Khan has left his fans shocked. The viral video shows SRK coming out of the Mumbai airport while a man tries to capture the moment from his mobile phone placed right in front of the superstar's face.