Watch Amit Shah's speech from Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kanker in Chhattisgarh today. In Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Amit Shah cornered Congress on various issues ranging from tribal to Ram Mandir. Know what Amit Shah said.

