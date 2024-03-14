NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Anil Vij's singing Chhodho Kal Ki Batein

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us
One of the video of Former Home Minister of Haryana has come to light. Anil Vij has denied the angry remarks. Meanwhile, one of his videos is going viral. In which he can be seen singing patriotic songs. Watch Anil Vij's new style.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA
Play Icon07:30
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA
Ek Desh Ek Chunav Breaking: The committee recommended one country, one election in the report.
Play Icon10:21
Ek Desh Ek Chunav Breaking: The committee recommended one country, one election in the report.
VIRAL VIDEO: Open Sale of Maggi From
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Open Sale of Maggi From "Thela" Sparks Online Reaction
Refugees protests against Arvind Kejriwal's statement over CAA
Play Icon05:04
Refugees protests against Arvind Kejriwal's statement over CAA
Know latest update on Bihar Cabinet Expansion
Play Icon02:11
Know latest update on Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA
play icon7:30
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA
Ek Desh Ek Chunav Breaking: The committee recommended one country, one election in the report.
play icon10:21
Ek Desh Ek Chunav Breaking: The committee recommended one country, one election in the report.
VIRAL VIDEO: Open Sale of Maggi From
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Open Sale of Maggi From "Thela" Sparks Online Reaction
Refugees protests against Arvind Kejriwal's statement over CAA
play icon5:4
Refugees protests against Arvind Kejriwal's statement over CAA
Know latest update on Bihar Cabinet Expansion
play icon2:11
Know latest update on Bihar Cabinet Expansion