Watch: China's dominant Covid variant spreading rapidly into India, Modi govt shares new advisory!

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

India reported a total of 131 fresh Covid infections as of 21st December and active cases down to 3,408. Amid the resurgence of Covid worldwide, India's Health Minister chaired a crucial Covid meet and shared new advisory. Watch video to know more.