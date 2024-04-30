Advertisement
Watch CM Yogi's Full speech from Bengal's Behrampur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Intensive campaigns are being conducted for the third round of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Baharampur in Bengal. After reaching Bengal's Baharampur CM Yogi enumerated achievements of the UP government.

