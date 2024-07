videoDetails

Watch CM Yogi's Speech from UP Vidhan Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely attacked the Samajwadi Party. During this, he took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav on the question of Mata Prasad Pandey after being made the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.