Watch debate show Taal Thok Ke on comparison of Modi with Hitler

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: All parties are in action mode regarding Lok Sabha elections. On one hand, BJP is engaged in seat sharing. At the same time, the opposition has intensified the attacks on BJP and PM Modi. Now the word 'Hitler' has also been included in the attacks on Modi. At the same time, the issue of Sandeshkhali is also hot right now.

Taal Thok Ke: सीटों पर क्लेश, 24 पर क्या 'संदेश'? Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon36:01
Taal Thok Ke: सीटों पर क्लेश, 24 पर क्या 'संदेश'? Lok Sabha Election 2024
Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat
Play Icon03:21
Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat
Akhilesh Yadav compared PM Modi to Hitler
Play Icon02:02
Akhilesh Yadav compared PM Modi to Hitler
PM Modi inaugurates Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
Play Icon04:16
PM Modi inaugurates Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out
Play Icon01:22
New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out

