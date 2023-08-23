trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652662
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Former deputy CM of Telangana Thatikonda Rajaiah broke into tears after being denied a party ticket. Rajaiah is a sitting MLA from the Station Ghanpur constituency. However, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to field another senior leader this time.
