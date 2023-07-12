trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634459
Watch exclusive conversation with Saint Murari Bapu over 12 Jyotirlinga Yatra

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Morari Bapu EXCLUSIVE: This time the month of Sawan will not be for one time but for two months. Sant Murari Bapu is going to organize a yatra on this occasion. During this, devotees will go on a pilgrimage to 12 Jyotirlingas. Know what Saint Murari Bapu said about this journey.
