Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi has claimed about this. Sushil Modi said that Nitish Kumar is scared of the political earthquake in Maharashtra and is holding one-to-one meetings with his MLAs.
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
Horrific road accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway, 10 people dead
Horrific road accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway, 10 people dead
