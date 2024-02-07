trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Student Attacked In US: A student of Indian origin has once again been attacked in America. In Chicago, a student named Mazahir Ali was returning home after taking food late at night when three masked attackers attacked him. Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victims Wife about the same.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Play Icon01:25
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
Play Icon03:03
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
Play Icon00:25
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
Play Icon16:42
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
A massive fire has broken out in Betul of MP
Play Icon01:15
A massive fire has broken out in Betul of MP

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
play icon1:25
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
play icon3:3
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
play icon0:25
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
play icon16:42
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
A massive fire has broken out in Betul of MP
play icon1:15
A massive fire has broken out in Betul of MP