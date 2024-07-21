videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Debate on Budget 2024

| Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Monsoon session of Parliament is going to start from July 22, in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23. Before the budget session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting. In this meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will meet leaders of all parties. During this, the issues raised in the budget session will be discussed. Before this, watch a strong debate on the budget on Zee News