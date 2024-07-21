Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2768662
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Debate on Budget 2024

|Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Monsoon session of Parliament is going to start from July 22, in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23. Before the budget session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting. In this meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will meet leaders of all parties. During this, the issues raised in the budget session will be discussed. Before this, watch a strong debate on the budget on Zee News

All Videos

Israel Airstrike on Yemen: Israel launches major attack on Houthis in Yemen
Play Icon02:00
Israel Airstrike on Yemen: Israel launches major attack on Houthis in Yemen
Know special solution for the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:05
Know special solution for the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:45
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 21 July 2024
Play Icon06:44
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 21 July 2024
DNA: Army Chief General Upendra Rawat Visits Jammu today
Play Icon03:09
DNA: Army Chief General Upendra Rawat Visits Jammu today

Trending Videos

Israel Airstrike on Yemen: Israel launches major attack on Houthis in Yemen
play icon2:0
Israel Airstrike on Yemen: Israel launches major attack on Houthis in Yemen
Know special solution for the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:5
Know special solution for the day from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:45
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 21 July 2024
play icon6:44
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 21 July 2024
DNA: Army Chief General Upendra Rawat Visits Jammu today
play icon3:9
DNA: Army Chief General Upendra Rawat Visits Jammu today