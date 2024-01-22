trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712791
Watch EXCLUSIVE discussion on Ram Temple Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After a long wait of 500 years, today a big dream of countrymen was fulfilled. At 12.29 pm in grand Ram temple, Prime Minister Modi consecrated Ram Lalla in Abhijit Muhurta. After consecrating the life of the Lord, Prime Minister today also apologized. Know how far is the dream of Ram Rajya after the consecration of Ram's life in Zee News' special offering Taal Thok Ke?

