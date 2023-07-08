NewsVideos
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Ram Mandir Construction Update: The construction work of Ram Mandir is likely to be completed by 2024. Watch EXCLUSIVE Darshan from the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Zee News' ground report.

