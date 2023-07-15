trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635739
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to heavy monsoon rains in Delhi, there was a rise in the water level of Yamuna. After which heavy water logging has created flood-like situation in many nearby areas. In this report, see how many people are unhappy due to the increase in water, while at some places people are enjoying.
