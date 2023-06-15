NewsVideos
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone: Today, cyclone Biparjoy is going to hit the sea shores of Gujarat. Between 3 to 4 in the afternoon, this storm will hit the shores. The wind speed is expected to reach 145 kilometers per hour as soon as the storm hits.

