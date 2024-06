videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Delhi Water Crisis

| Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

Delhi Water Crisis: The water crisis in Delhi is not ending. Today BJP is protesting regarding this. Delhi workers had demonstrated on Saturday also. Delhi government has sought help from the central government. Along with this, a letter has also been written to the Jal Shakti Minister. Know in detail in this report what Delhi residents said on Delhi water crisis?