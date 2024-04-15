Advertisement
Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha on Owaisi

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Madhavi Latha Exclusive Interview: BJP has given ticket to Madhavi Lata against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Madhavi has been attacking Lata Owaisi ever since she got the ticket. Meanwhile, Madhavi Lata had a special conversation with Zee News. Watch Madhavi Lata's interview with Pradeep Bhandari.

