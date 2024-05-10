Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748185
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Eknath Shinde

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made huge attack on Congress. Eknath Shinde said that, 'Congress always speaks the language of Pakistan'.

All Videos

PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
Play Icon04:36
PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
Noida Stray Dog Attack: Residents Assault Couple For Feeding Stray Dogs - Watch CCTV Footage
Play Icon01:11
Noida Stray Dog Attack: Residents Assault Couple For Feeding Stray Dogs - Watch CCTV Footage
Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
Play Icon01:09
Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
Play Icon00:33
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark
Play Icon00:57
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark

Trending Videos

PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
play icon4:36
PoK protests against Pakistan Army in PoK
Noida Stray Dog Attack: Residents Assault Couple For Feeding Stray Dogs - Watch CCTV Footage
play icon1:11
Noida Stray Dog Attack: Residents Assault Couple For Feeding Stray Dogs - Watch CCTV Footage
Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
play icon1:9
Viral Video: Man Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Netizens React - Watch
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
play icon0:33
Up Viral Video: Female Police Officers Assault Vegetable Vendors, Caught On Camera
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark
play icon0:57
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark