trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666843
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE pictures of Parineeti Raghav Wedding

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Parineeti Raghav Wedding Photos: The first pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha's wedding are here. These pictures are from the mandap to the wedding in which these two stars were seen holding each other's hands. The actress looked beautiful in bridal lehenga. The actress has shared these pictures with a lovely caption. As soon as the actress shared these pictures, celebs started showering love on Parineeti and Raghav's wedding photos.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uproar over removal of encroachment in Agra! Satsangis attacks police team
play icon2:28
Uproar over removal of encroachment in Agra! Satsangis attacks police team
Speeding Car crushes 5 people in Maharashtra's Nashik
play icon0:41
Speeding Car crushes 5 people in Maharashtra's Nashik
Owaisi again took out the Muslim card! 'Muslims will be mob lynched'
play icon5:6
Owaisi again took out the Muslim card! 'Muslims will be mob lynched'
Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
play icon0:58
 Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
play icon0:38
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi

Trending Videos

Uproar over removal of encroachment in Agra! Satsangis attacks police team
play icon2:28
Uproar over removal of encroachment in Agra! Satsangis attacks police team
Speeding Car crushes 5 people in Maharashtra's Nashik
play icon0:41
Speeding Car crushes 5 people in Maharashtra's Nashik
Owaisi again took out the Muslim card! 'Muslims will be mob lynched'
play icon5:6
Owaisi again took out the Muslim card! 'Muslims will be mob lynched'
Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
play icon0:58
Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
play icon0:38
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
raghav parineeti wedding photos,Raghav Parineeti wedding,raghav parineeti wedding live,raghav parineeti wedding video,raghav parineeti wedding pics,raghav parineeti wedding pictures,Wedding photos,wedding photos of parineeti chopra,wedding pics of parineeti chopra,wedding photo of raghav parineeti,Parineeti Raghav Wedding,parineeti raghav wedding photos,photos of raghav parineeti,raghav parineeti photos,Zee News,Hindi News,entertainment news,trending news,