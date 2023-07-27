trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641139
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Gyanvapi Survey

Jul 27, 2023
Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad High Court has extended the stay on the ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus till today i.e. Thursday. Now the hearing of this matter will be held today at 3.30 pm. High Court Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar's bench has passed this order on the ASI survey of Gyanvapi campus. In this regard, the order of Varanasi District Judge dated 21 July has been challenged in the court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. The Anjuman Committee had filed its writ in this regard in the court on Tuesday.
