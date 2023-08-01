trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643196
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
After the violence during the procession in Nuh, the administration has become strict and Section 144 has been implemented in the district. Along with this, the internet is also closed. Paramilitary force has also been deployed. Apart from Nuh, all educational institutions will remain closed in Faridabad as well.

