Watch Exclusive Report on Soldiers Celebrates Holi on India-Pakistan border

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
India-Pak Border: When the whole country is celebrating Holi peacefully in their homes, then how is the Holi of our country's soldiers feeling? How soldiers are celebrating Holi on India-Pakistan border, see this special report of Zee News.

