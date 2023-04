videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE report on UP STF Team who encountered Asad and Ghulam

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Asad, son of mafia Atiq Ahmed, who was absconding in Prayagraj's famous Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with UP STF in Jhansi on Thursday. Exclusive interview of Zee News with STF team.