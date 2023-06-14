NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy has become dangerous. Due to this cyclone, there may be extremely heavy rains with strong winds of 150 kmph in Gujarat today. The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for North India including cyclone.

All Videos

About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes absurd statement over Madarsa Yog Diwas
1:8
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes absurd statement over Madarsa Yog Diwas

Trending Videos

10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
1:8
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes absurd statement over Madarsa Yog Diwas
Cyclone Biparjoy,Cyclone Biporjoy,Biporjoy Cyclone LIVE,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone in arabian sea,Cyclone In Gujarat,cyclone biparjoy landfall,cyclone biparjoy route,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy live,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,biparjoy cyclone live updates,Zee News live,biparjoy cyclone in gujarat,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,biporjoy cyclone live location,Zee News,