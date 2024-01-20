trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712032
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Show of Mithika Dwivedi and Chayan Rastogi on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Enthusiasm regarding Pran Pratishtha of life is at its peak across the country. The echo of Ramnaam is being heard everywhere in Ayodhya. In such a situation, the whole country is celebrating the return of Lord Ram to the temple. Meanwhile, social media stars Mithika Dwivedi and Chayan Rastogi reached Ayodhya. Watch his special report on Zee News...

All Videos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive Ram Bhajan of Jaya Kishori on Zee News
Play Icon20:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive Ram Bhajan of Jaya Kishori on Zee News
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Know which puja will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon33:20
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Know which puja will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Baat Pate Ki: PM Narendra Modi performs darshan and pooja at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple
Play Icon30:45
Baat Pate Ki: PM Narendra Modi performs darshan and pooja at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple
Deshhit: 1265 kg Laddoo Prasad from Hyderabad reaches in Ayodhya
Play Icon16:35
Deshhit: 1265 kg Laddoo Prasad from Hyderabad reaches in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Everyone Should Learn From Lord Ram', says Dr Chandra
Play Icon11:21
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Everyone Should Learn From Lord Ram', says Dr Chandra

Trending Videos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive Ram Bhajan of Jaya Kishori on Zee News
play icon20:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive Ram Bhajan of Jaya Kishori on Zee News
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Know which puja will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
play icon33:20
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Know which puja will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Baat Pate Ki: PM Narendra Modi performs darshan and pooja at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple
play icon30:45
Baat Pate Ki: PM Narendra Modi performs darshan and pooja at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple
Deshhit: 1265 kg Laddoo Prasad from Hyderabad reaches in Ayodhya
play icon16:35
Deshhit: 1265 kg Laddoo Prasad from Hyderabad reaches in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Everyone Should Learn From Lord Ram', says Dr Chandra
play icon11:21
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Everyone Should Learn From Lord Ram', says Dr Chandra