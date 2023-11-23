trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691420
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
It has been 12 days since Silkyara Tunnel accident took place in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The rescue operation has reached its final stage and the workers can be taken out of the tunnel at any time. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is keeping a close eye on the entire campaign. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also continuously taking updates on the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation. Watch EXCLUSIVE Video from inside the tunnel.
