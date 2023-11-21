trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690533
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Heavy landslide was witnessed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. Due to this, Silk Yara Tunnel located in Uttarkashi collapsed and still about 40 to 41 workers have not been evacuated. On the 10th day of the rescue, an exclusive picture of the workers has emerged from inside the tunnel. Watch exclusive visuals on Zee News.
