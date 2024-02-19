trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722793
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone

Feb 19, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Sambhal. After reaching Sambhal, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Kalki Dham temple. Watch exclusive pictures of Kalki Dham temple.

