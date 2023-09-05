trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658134
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of G20 Summit Invitation Letter

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
G20 Summit In Delhi: The invitation letter sent to attend the G20 summit came to the fore. In this letter, instead of President of India, it was written President of Bharat. Congress is continuously attacking regarding this.
All Videos

US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
play icon1:42
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
play icon3:36
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
play icon2:1
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change
play icon3:10
BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change
Jai Ram Ramesh targets central government via tweet
play icon1:12
Jai Ram Ramesh targets central government via tweet

Trending Videos

