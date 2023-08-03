trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644054
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Haryana Nuh Violence: There has been another big revelation in the Nuh violence. On July 31, miscreants gathered at Hodal Chowk in Nuh at 12 noon. Then their number was around 25. After this, these miscreants moved towards Tiranga Park which was 2 km away from Hodal Chowk. It has been learned that during this time more than 250 people joined the group of miscreants from different places and when the crowd of miscreants reached Tiranga Chowk, their number was more than 250. Meanwhile, the accused of violence are present in the police station. Watch exclusive picture in this report.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
play icon0:54
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
play icon3:59
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters

Trending Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
play icon0:54
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
play icon3:59
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
Haryana Nuh Violence,Nuh Violence,nuh violence big update,nuh violence video,nuh mewat news,Nuh,haryana nuh,haryana nuh mewat ki taaja khabar,haryana nuh news,nuh violence highlights,Gurugram,gurugram news today,gurugram violence today,faridabad news,faridabad violence,stone pelting haryana,Bajrang Dal,bajrang dal shobha yatra 2023,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra2023,Mewat,video of nuh violence,nuh violence viral video,Breaking News,