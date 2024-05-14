Advertisement
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi Filing Nomination from Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
PM Modi filed nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Varanasi for the third time. Meanwhile, CM Yogi, commandos and a Baba were seen with PM Modi.

