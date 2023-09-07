trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658955
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting:: One day is left for the G20 conference to start in the capital Delhi. Keeping this in view, Delhi is dressed up like a bride. Meanwhile, heart-wrenching pictures have emerged from Delhi's Qutub Minar in which Qutub Minar has been illuminated with laser light.
Follow Us

All Videos

When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
play icon3:25
When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
play icon9:2
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
play icon10:26
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
play icon4:38
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta

Trending Videos

When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
play icon3:25
When PM Modi met Indians in Jakarta's Hotel
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
play icon9:2
PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
play icon10:26
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
play icon4:38
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
g20 summit 2023 india,G20 summit,Qutub Minar,qutub minar light show,qutub minar g20,qutub minar delhi,qutub minar light show g20,qutub minar lighting,qutub minar lighting show,qutub minar lighting for g20,qutub minar burj khalifa,qutub minar bada hai ki burj khalifa,G20,g20 preparation in delhi,g20 latest news,g20 laser lights,g20 lighting in delhi,g20 lighting,g20 lighting qutub minar,lighting at qutub minar,light show at qutub minar,Zee News,HindiNews,