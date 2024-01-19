trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711455
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Ram Lala

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Though Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha is going to happen on 22nd Jan, but ahead of this programs related to it has already begun. Ramlala has been seated in Ram temple. Meanwhile, Worship is being done daily as per the rituals. Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Ram Lala in this report.

