Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of situation after Cloudburst from Himachal's Sirmaur

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Himachal CloudBurst News Today: Yesterday i.e. on August 9, 2023, the information of cloudburst was revealed in Sirmaur, Himachal. In Sirmaur, the rivers are in spate and there is heavy water inundation on the roads. In this report, know about the present condition of Sirmaur through the photographs.

