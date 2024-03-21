Advertisement
Watch Full Update on Share Market with Anil Snighavi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Share Market Breaking: Big news related to the share market is coming out. Sensex and Nifty closed with gains today. Talking about Sensex, today it rose by 539 points and closed at 72 thousand 641. If we look at Nifty, Nifty increased by about 173 points and closed at 22 thousand 12. In this special report, see what was the condition of the stock market today.

