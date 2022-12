videoDetails

Watch: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s dig at Congress’ 4th anniversary in Rajasthan

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Taking a dig at the Congress party over the party celebrating their 4 years of ruling in Rajasthan, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on December 18 in Jodhpur, questioned over the celebrations and alleged that the ruling party cheated the women, youth, and farmers of the state. Congress celebrated their 4 years of ruling in Rajasthan on December 17.