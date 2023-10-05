trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671095
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan Interview on World Cup 2023

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
World Cup 2023: India will play its first match in the World Cup 2023 against Australia on Sunday i.e. 8th October. This World Cup match between India and Australia will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This time under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Team India will try its best to end the ICC Trophy drought. India is considered a strong contender to win the 2023 World Cup title. Meanwhile, there was a special conversation with Gautam Gambhir in Zee News' special program Cricket Conclave. During this he told why he gets angry.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Date to be announced soon
play icon0:52
 Assembly Election Date to be announced soon
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the solution of Pitra Vriksha which will bring rain of wealth
play icon2:52
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the solution of Pitra Vriksha which will bring rain of wealth
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:12
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Sanjay Singh to be presented in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today
play icon9:42
Sanjay Singh to be presented in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today
Know latest update on Sikkim Flood
play icon5:22
Know latest update on Sikkim Flood

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Date to be announced soon
play icon0:52
Assembly Election Date to be announced soon
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the solution of Pitra Vriksha which will bring rain of wealth
play icon2:52
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the solution of Pitra Vriksha which will bring rain of wealth
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:12
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Sanjay Singh to be presented in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today
play icon9:42
Sanjay Singh to be presented in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today
Know latest update on Sikkim Flood
play icon5:22
Know latest update on Sikkim Flood
World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 news,world cup 2023 news in hindi,Gautam Gambhir,gautam gambhir interview,gautam gambhir interview on world cup,gautam gambhir interview on world cup 2023,world cup gautam gambhir,world cup gautam gambhir interview,Irfan Pathan,irfan pathan interview,irfan pathan interview on world cup,world cup irfan pathan,world cup irfan pathan interview,Zee News,Hindi News,Cricket,the cricket show,Ind Vs Australia,Rohit Sharma,wc 2023,