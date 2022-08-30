Watch: Gurugram man assaults guards after being stuck in lift, FIR registered

In an assault that left the people shocked in Haryana, a man was seen thrashing the security guards after being stuck in a lift in a building on August 29 in Gurugram. An FIR has been registered against the accused. “I helped him get out of the lift within 3 to 4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” security guard Ashok Kumar said.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

