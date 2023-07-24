videoDetails

Watch Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's EXCLUSIVE Interview on Gyanvapi Survey

| Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Vishnu Jain EXCLUSIVE: Survey is being done regarding Gyanvapi Masjid. Meanwhile, on the opposition of the Muslim side, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said that there is no petition in the SC against the survey. The opposition of the Muslim side is only verbal. Please tell that the facts will be known from the survey of ASI. All confusion related to the case will be removed. The age of the western wall will be known. Will it be known whether the temple was demolished? Will it be known whether the mosque was built by demolishing the temple?

