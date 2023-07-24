trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639751
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's EXCLUSIVE Interview on Gyanvapi Survey

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Vishnu Jain EXCLUSIVE: Survey is being done regarding Gyanvapi Masjid. Meanwhile, on the opposition of the Muslim side, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said that there is no petition in the SC against the survey. The opposition of the Muslim side is only verbal. Please tell that the facts will be known from the survey of ASI. All confusion related to the case will be removed. The age of the western wall will be known. Will it be known whether the temple was demolished? Will it be known whether the mosque was built by demolishing the temple?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Shafiqur Rahman Barq comments on Gyanvapi Survey
play icon1:59
Shafiqur Rahman Barq comments on Gyanvapi Survey
“Ready to keep our point in SC…” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain after SLP filed in SC in Gyanwapi case
play icon1:7
“Ready to keep our point in SC…” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain after SLP filed in SC in Gyanwapi case
Muslim side boycotts Gyanvapi Survey
play icon7:6
Muslim side boycotts Gyanvapi Survey
Supreme Court puts ban on Gyanvapi survey
play icon4:45
Supreme Court puts ban on Gyanvapi survey
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon
play icon5:15
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Shafiqur Rahman Barq comments on Gyanvapi Survey
play icon1:59
Shafiqur Rahman Barq comments on Gyanvapi Survey
“Ready to keep our point in SC…” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain after SLP filed in SC in Gyanwapi case
play icon1:7
“Ready to keep our point in SC…” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain after SLP filed in SC in Gyanwapi case
Muslim side boycotts Gyanvapi Survey
play icon7:6
Muslim side boycotts Gyanvapi Survey
Supreme Court puts ban on Gyanvapi survey
play icon4:45
Supreme Court puts ban on Gyanvapi survey
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon
play icon5:15
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon
vishnu jain on gyanvapi,vishnu jain exclusive,vishnu shankar jain on gyanvapi,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi survey video,Gyanvapi survey report,gyanvapi survey date,gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi news,varanasi masjid,varanasi masjid news,varanasi masjid shivling video,Varanasi Court,asi team reaches varanasi court,mandir vs masjid,shringar gauri,shringar gauri temple varanasi,varanasi court hearing,survey of gyanvapi,