NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Knights performed Yogasana at a height of 7000 feet near the LoC. See exclusive pictures of Yogasana in this report.

All Videos

'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
play icon26:41
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
play icon3:41
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
play icon0:38
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
“India can show the way to the World…” Prof Paul Romer lauds ‘Aadhaar’ system after meeting PM Modi
play icon5:39
“India can show the way to the World…” Prof Paul Romer lauds ‘Aadhaar’ system after meeting PM Modi
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...
play icon3:19
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...

Trending Videos

'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
play icon26:41
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
play icon3:41
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
play icon0:38
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
“India can show the way to the World…” Prof Paul Romer lauds ‘Aadhaar’ system after meeting PM Modi
play icon5:39
“India can show the way to the World…” Prof Paul Romer lauds ‘Aadhaar’ system after meeting PM Modi
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...
play icon3:19
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...
International Yoga Day,International Yoga Day 2023,international yoga day 2023 theme,international yoga day 2023 celebration,international yoga day 2023 un,international yoga day 2023 india,Yoga Day,yoga day 2023,yoga day 2023 theme,yoga day 2023 status,yoga day 2023 in india,yog divas,yog divas 2023,yog divas 2023 ki theme,yog divas 2023 ki theme kya hai,योग दिवस,Hindi News,smriti irani yoga,cm yogi yoga,rajnath singh yoga,Zee Hindustan,new york yoga,