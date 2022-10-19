हिन्दी
News
Videos
Watch: India's 'biggest ever' defence exhibition
|
Updated:
Oct 19, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Giving an edge to the defence sector, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar on 19 October. Watch the story for a quick glimpse...
