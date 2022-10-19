NewsVideos

Watch: India's 'biggest ever' defence exhibition

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Giving an edge to the defence sector, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar on 19 October. Watch the story for a quick glimpse...

All Videos

Prime Minister Speech: Gujarat- PM Modi to inaugurate Defense Expo
22:14
Prime Minister Speech: Gujarat- PM Modi to inaugurate Defense Expo
EAM Jaishankar: Atmanirbhar Bharat is a confidence programme
EAM Jaishankar: Atmanirbhar Bharat is a confidence programme
India steadfast in support of Mali in its quest for seeking enduring peace: Ambassador R Ravindra
India steadfast in support of Mali in its quest for seeking enduring peace: Ambassador R Ravindra
Ghaziabad Dog Attack: The death could have been avoided?
Ghaziabad Dog Attack: The death could have been avoided?
PM Modi will be on Gujarat tour for 2 days from today
6:6
PM Modi will be on Gujarat tour for 2 days from today

Trending Videos

22:14
Prime Minister Speech: Gujarat- PM Modi to inaugurate Defense Expo
EAM Jaishankar: Atmanirbhar Bharat is a confidence programme
India steadfast in support of Mali in its quest for seeking enduring peace: Ambassador R Ravindra
Ghaziabad Dog Attack: The death could have been avoided?
6:6
PM Modi will be on Gujarat tour for 2 days from today