trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653033
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Celebration: 41 days ago, Chandrayaan-3 started the Moon Mission, since then it has landed on the surface of the Moon today, crossing many important milestones. The last 19 minutes of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon were thrilling. Amidst all this, India is being praised all over the world.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan

Trending Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Celebration,chandrayaan 3 live,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 landing video,landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,landing of chandrayaan 3 on moon,Moon Mission,moon mission 2023,ISRO,isro live,isro chandrayaan 3,Mission Moon,sun mission isro,Sun mission,rover landing on moon,rover pragyan live,mission sun,pragyan rover live,Modi,indian celebrating chandrayaan 3,celebration of chandrayaan 3,