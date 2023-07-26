trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640687
WATCH: Indigo Airlines Honours 'Param Vir Chakra' Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, recipient of 'Param Vir Chakra' Awardee, was joyfully welcomed on board an IndiGo flight on Sunday after the war hero was seen heading to Pune. The airline used the occasion to pay tribute to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar's extraordinary bravery and welcomed him onboard while giving a heartfelt message and an illuminating introduction about his contributions to the country.
